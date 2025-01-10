TikTok content creators and local business partners brace for Supreme Court decision

DENVER - Content creator Rayna Kingston said she never intended to be a social media influencer.

"I don't have a background or degree in anything marketing," she said.

The former non-profit employee started posting videos to social media to highlight local restaurants during the pandemic to make sure her favorite spots didn't go out of business.

"I was like, 'You know what? Let me give it a shot.' So I put it on TikTok and that's when things really started to take off," said Kingston.

It's now her full time job. She has 57.2k followers and 1.1 million likes on her @Raynaking_ TikTok account, and 41.7k followers on her @RaynaKingDenver Instagram account.

"I view Instagram as more aesthetic, curated, more like posting your pretty pictures for, versus TikTok has a very authentic, real collaboratory effect" said Kingston.

As the Supreme Court is set to decide whether or not the TikTok ban stays in place, it's a nerve racking time for influencers who say, what they do on TikTok is so much more than post short videos.

"Those are my favorite moments, if I'm being honest with you, is when a business will reach out and say, Thank you so much for your video. We had so many people stop in because we they saw it," said Kingston.

On Friday, Kingston was creating a video showcasing Odell's Bagel.

"I wouldn't have wanted to open this business without a social media presence," said owner, Miles Odell.

He said he started working with social media influencers from the time that the shop was just a farmer's market stand and the working relationship has helped his business.

"The traction we've been getting since our opening date has been nothing but good. So I think if all of that stopped, we would probably see a slight decline in sales," said Odell.

Kingston is hopeful the app is allowed to stick around, so her content can too.

"Apart from tons of small businesses and small creators being impacted and losing that connection to thousands, millions of people, I also think there's going to be a loss of community," she said.