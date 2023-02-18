Watch Now
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico finds new home in Colorado

AP
In this image provided by The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Duke, a Bengal tiger cub, is seen in this February 2023 photo at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colo. The cub was found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate inside a trailer in January. He now has a new home in Colorado. (The Wild Animal Sanctuary via AP)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 12:36:21-05

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Bengal tiger cub found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate last month now has a new home in Colorado.

Officials at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, where the 4-month-old cub has been receiving care, told the Albuquerque Journal that he was transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

Caretakers there have named him Duke after Albuquerque’s nickname of Duke City.

Albuquerque police officers found the cub while serving search warrants last month on two residences thought to be illegally possessing a tiger.

New Mexico bans residents from keeping tigers as pets. Federal law now prohibits private owners from keeping tigers as pets or for breeding purposes.

