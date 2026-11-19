Thursday night marks four years since the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were shot and killed at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

It was the night of November 19, 2022, when a shooter walked into Club Q near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and opened fire.

Five people were killed: Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance and Kelly Loving. Another 25 people were injured.

The convicted Club Q shooter pleaded guilty to 74 federal hate crime and gun crime charges in 2024. He was sentenced to 55 life terms in prison.

Watch past coverage on the Club Q shooting in the videos below

Community members are invited to remember the victims of the Club Q attack

Community members are invited to remember the victims of the Club Q attack

Club Q shooting survivors, families speak for first time since filing two separate lawsuits

Club Q shooting survivors, families speak for first time since filing two separate lawsuits

Shooter who killed 5 at Club Q in Colorado Springs pleads guilty to 50 federal hate crimes