Thursday night marks four years since the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were shot and killed at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.
It was the night of November 19, 2022, when a shooter walked into Club Q near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and opened fire.
Five people were killed: Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance and Kelly Loving. Another 25 people were injured.
The convicted Club Q shooter pleaded guilty to 74 federal hate crime and gun crime charges in 2024. He was sentenced to 55 life terms in prison.
Watch past coverage on the Club Q shooting in the videos below
Community members are invited to remember the victims of the Club Q attack
Club Q shooting survivors, families speak for first time since filing two separate lawsuits
Shooter who killed 5 at Club Q in Colorado Springs pleads guilty to 50 federal hate crimes
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