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Thunderstorms prompt ground delay at Denver International Airport

Flights are delayed an average of 46 minutes, per the FAA
DIA travel
Denver7
DIA travel
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Flights at Denver International Airport were delayed by an average of 46 minutes Wednesday evening after thunderstorms prompted a ground delay, according to a Federal Aviation Administration alert.

Officials ordered the ground delay around 4 p.m. and set it to expire around 9 p.m. The National Weather Service Boulder said in a 3:35 p.m post that thunderstorms were "numerous" across the area.

More than 400 flights into or out of DIA have already been delayed, according to Flight Aware. One has been canceled as of 5:30 p.m.

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