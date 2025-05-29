Watch Now
Thunderbirds grace the Colorado skies in these breathtaking photos of 2025 AFA practice flight, flyover

As usual, the crackerjack photographers in Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook stepped up with some amazing shots.
tracy desi1.jpg

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Thunderbirds graced the Colorado skies Wednesday during a practice flight ahead of Thursday’s Air Force Academy graduation ceremony and their traditional flyover.

As is often the case with picturesque moments in and above Colorado, the crackerjack photographers were all over it in Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook.

Below is a look at a few of our favorite snaps of the Thunderbirds in action ahead of the 2025 Air Force graduation.

The Air Force Academy graduation ceremony and Thunderbirds airshow is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 1:25 p.m. on Thursday.

tracy desi3.jpg

dominic weskamp photography2.jpg

jeanine acevedo2.jpg

tracy desi1.jpg

  • WATCH: Denver7's sister station in Colorado Springs, KOAA, caught up with the pilot at the front of the formation to learn where he finds inspiration before the show. See that story in the video player below:
Meet the pilot at the front of the Thunderbirds formation

dominic weskamp photography1.jpg

jeanine acevedo1.jpg
tracy desi2.jpg

dominic weskamp photography4.jpg

jeanine acevedo3.jpg

smd photography.jpg

dominic weskamp photography3.jpg

