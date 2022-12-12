Three RTD light rail lines will see service disruption downtown starting Tuesday

DENVER – RTD riders needing to get downtown this week should prepare as three light rail lines will experience service disruption starting Tuesday.

RTD officials said Monday morning the D, H and L lines will be affected by necessary repair at the intersection of 19th and Stout streets that was installed nearly 30 years ago as part of the D Line, the oldest operating RTD line in the city.

The work will take place starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and will go through Thursday, Dec. 22. Regular service on these three lines is scheduled to resume Friday, Dec. 23, officials said in a news release.

“The work will require full closure of Stout Street between 18th and 20th streets, and full closure of 19th Street between Champa and California streets. Bus Routes 38, 42, 44 and RX will detour around street closures,” RTD officials said.

During the repair work, the D and H lines will not be operating north of Theatre District/Convention Center Station. The L line will also suspend operations, but riders can use bus Route 43 as an alternative, officials said.

Customers are encouraged to use RTD’s Trip Planner to use alternate routes and modes of transportation during the scheduled maintenance work.