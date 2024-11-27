Three people taken to hospital after head-on crash involving wrong-way driver in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver near Interstate 76 in Jefferson County.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was called out to a serious head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver near I-76 and Sheridan around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive person inside the wrong-way vehicle. The person was quickly extricated, according to the sheriff's office.

🚨 Accident Update: Wrong-Way Driver near I-76 and Sheridan 🚨



At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a serious head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver near I-76 and Sheridan. Upon arrival, deputies found a person trapped in the wreckage of the wrong-way… pic.twitter.com/NfZD9aByTM — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 26, 2024

JCSO said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators suspect that alcohol impairment is a factor in this crash.