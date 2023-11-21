Watch Now
Three people killed, one critically injured in Custer County shooting

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Hanme K. Clark.
We're staying on top of breaking news in Custer County. People living in a rural area about 20 minutes northeast of Westcliffe, ordered to shelter in place.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 00:16:42-05

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a shooting in Custer County Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to 173 Rocky Ridge Road, located northeast of Westcliffe in unincorporated Custer County, around 1 p.m.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said a property dispute between neighbors escalated to a shooting. Deputies found four people close to the property line in a wooded area, the sheriff's office said.

Three people — two men and one woman — died from their injuries. Another woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the dispute, the sheriff's office said. A surveyor was on the property line with the group when the shooting happened. He was able to get away safely, according to CCSO.

The suspect — identified as 45-year-old Hanme K. Clark — was last seen driving a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a topper and Colorado license plate BHLK27. The sheriff's office said Clark is in a different city but did not name the location.

An shelter-in-place alert was sent via Everbridge to nearby residents. The shelter-in-place was lifted around 8 p.m. after six hours.

To sign up for alerts, visit the Custer and Fremont County Everbridge Website.

Denver7's Sydney Isenberg contributed to this report.

