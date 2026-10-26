Three people killed in small plane crash in Gunnison County

GUNNISON, Colo. — Three people were killed Saturday following a small plane crash in a remote area of Gunnison County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash off Ohio Creek Road near Swampy Pass around 9:20 a.m., according to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot and two passengers were found deceased at the scene. The Gunnison County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as:



Mark Hendrickson, 46, of Rifle

Alan Hendrickson, 15, of Rifle

Chase Hendrickson, 13, of Rifle

The sheriff's office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Forest Service are investigating.

The sheriff's office says the Hendrickson family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the respect, compassion and support they have received.