Three people killed after driver speeds away from Weld County traffic stop, crashes head-on into other vehicle

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed in Weld County on Wednesday after the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle sped away from a traffic stop and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a deputy attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle, a GMC Yukon, on Highway 85 near Highway 60 around 3 p.m. Wednesday. As the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the driver sped off.

At one point, the GMC Yukon went across the median into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Toyota 4Runner, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash caused a gas leak, and both vehicles caught on fire, trapping all occupants inside.

CSP said troopers tried to push apart the two vehicles using one of their cruisers. They also used fire extinguishers in an attempt to put the fire out.

The driver and the passenger in the GMC Yukon died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner — a 57-year-old woman — was also killed. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the three people once their next of kin have been notified.

CSP said a Weld County deputy suffered minor injuries while attempting life-saving measures and was treated at the scene. The CSP cruiser used to push apart the two vehicles was damaged

CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating a crash, while WCSO is conducting an internal investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office said it cannot share further details.

According to CSP, the license plate on the GMC Yukon did not match the vehicle and was confirmed stolen. The vehicle's VIN number was destroyed in the fire. Investigators are working to determine whether the vehicle itself was also stolen.