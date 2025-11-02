Denver officers fire at armed man after house party shooting injures 3

DENVER — Denver Police report at least three people were injured in an early morning shooting at a house party near E. 51st Place and N. Biscay Street.

Additionally, a Denver police officer fired at a person whom officers believed to be armed, but officers have not found that person.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas reported that a large fight was called in to 911 at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

When officers arrived, but before they directly engaged, they heard gunfire exchanged at the scene that occurred after the initial 911 call.

“They then moved towards that gunfire and saw several people running. They identified an individual who was in possession of a weapon. They challenged that individual. He did not drop the gun. He continued to be a threat, so an officer, I believed, fired the shots at that individual,” said Thomas.

Officers do not know whether they hit the suspect and have not located him. Police found two handguns during their search.

The three people involved in the initial shooting had non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Thomas clarified that these gunshot wounds were sustained before police arrived.

The police chief urges anyone with information to contact the Denver Police Department as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.