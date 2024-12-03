Three people charged in connection with robbery, shooting in Adams County

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Three people face charges in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened in Adams County the week of Thanksgiving.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls about gunshots heard in the area of 300 West 80th Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 25. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the lower body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was shot during a robbery. He was able to describe the suspects.

On Tuesday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it had filed charges against three people in connection with the incident.

Irvin Perez-Perez was charged with attempted first-degree murder (Class 2 felony) and aggravated robbery (Class 3 felony), while Luis Jaimes and Melina Valencia each face a charge of aggravated robbery.