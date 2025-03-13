Three mental health steps Colorado federal workers can take after unemployment

DENVER — The mental health of federal workers may be impacted as thousands face unemployment due to job cuts under President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. So what can those experiencing layoffs do to take care of their mental health?

Dr. Casey Wolf from WellPower, Colorado's largest community mental health center, spoke with Denver7’s Jessica Porter Wednesday about three steps people can take to overcome one of the most stressful life events in people's lives.

Dr. Wolf said the first step is to allow yourself to grieve. People who suddenly find themselves unemployed are losing more than just a paycheck — they are grieving the loss of their identity, self-confidence, respect, and stability.

Dr. Wolf emphasized the importance of letting those emotions surface and giving yourself grace, but also warns against allowing those feelings to immobilize you.

“It's really important to be able to feel those feelings while also trying to remember what you are able to control and what you can try to do for yourself, not take on too much,” Dr. Wolf said.

The second step is to take control where you can by establishing a new daily routine. This can be as simple as getting dressed, going for a walk, or exercising.

“Maybe this is a time that you're able to focus on yourself that you weren't able to before, and do things for yourself that you might not have done,” Dr. Wolf said.

Part of taking control involves setting goals with a timeline and creating accountability for finding a new job.

Finally, Dr. Wolf recommends seeking out healthy connections by reconnecting with friends, joining a support group, and spending time with family.

“You'll realize that people want to help you, and it's the social connection that can also bring you purpose,” Dr. Wolf said.

It’s important to remember that you are not alone — 40% of Americans have been fired or laid off at some point in their lives.

For mental health support, contact WellPower services at (303) 504-7900 or visit www.wellpower.org.

Losing a job often means losing health insurance as well. As part of WellPower’s admissions process, they will check to see if you qualify for insurance assistance, such as Medicaid, to help cover the cost of services.

If you're feeling down, you can also call Colorado Crisis Services. They offer support beyond crisis intervention. Call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text “TALK” to 38255. Visit coloradocrisisservices.org.