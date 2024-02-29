Watch Now
Three men arrested in connection with June 2023 homicide in Pueblo

Posted at 9:33 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 23:33:39-05

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three men were arrested for second-degree murder in connection with a June 2023 homicide, the Pueblo Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to Pueblo police, officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East River Street around 6:42 a.m. on June 19, 2023. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The victim — identified as Jordan Robinson, 32 — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, Crimes Against Persons detectives identified three suspects — Jacob Rizo, 30, Haddon Jacobs, 31, and Aaron Cagoni, 31. All three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Jan. 30 for second-degree murder, Pueblo PD announced Wednesday.

