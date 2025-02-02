Three injured in shooting at Northglenn house party

NORTHGLENN - Three people were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday night in Northglenn, police said early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Loren Lane and Leroy Drive around 10:48 p.m. for reports of a person injured by gunfire.

Police said three people were shot during an argument at the party. Their current conditions are unknown.

Northglenn Police Department

Police say no arrests have been made, and there is no threat to the public at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.