Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says

Decomposing Bodies Colorado
Trevala Jara/AP
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing for a photo together in July 2022 in Colorado. Vance left with her sister and nephew to try and live off the grid at a remote campsite in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. (Trevala Jara via AP)
Decomposing Bodies Colorado
Posted at 12:12 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 02:12:15-04

DENVER (AP) — The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.

Exposed to several feet of snow, chills below zero and with no food found at their camp, Christine Vance, Rebecca Vance and her 14-year-old son likely died of malnutrition and hypothermia. Authorities haven't released the boy's name, but according to the coroner, he was 40 pounds when he died.

Those reports contained another chilling detail that brought stepsister Trevala Jara to tears: The 14-year-old boy's body was found with Jara's favorite, blessed rosary that she gave the group before they left.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive