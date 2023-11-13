Watch Now
Threatening social media post targeting Aspen School District was made by student out of state

The sheriff's office said there is no direct or immediate threat to the school district. The out-of-state student has been identified.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 13, 2023
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Pitkin County officials said a threatening social media post targeting local schools stemmed from a student outside of Colorado, and who is not an immediate danger to the community.

On Sunday evening, school resource officers with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office learned about a post on an Aspen School District social media group that referenced a shooting within a school.

The sheriff's office said it worked to identify the person responsible for the post and was able to confirm that person, who is a student, is not from Colorado and did not pose any direct or immediate threat to the schools.

Deputies have contacted the student's parents, current school administration and their local law enforcement agency, the sheriff's office said. They are also working with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

The sheriff's office said anybody with information about this threat or any future ones should contact a school official, a school resource officer, Safe2Tell, or the sheriff's office at tips@pitkinsheriff.com.

