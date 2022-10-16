DENVER — Amid rising inflation, thousands of Denver families, struggling to buy groceries, got some much-needed relief on Saturday.

The City and County of Denver teamed up with the Food Bank of the Rockies and other community partners to distribute boxes of food at the Lalo Delgado Campus on Arizona Avenue.

It was the first of three food box distribution events planned for October.

“We know the rising cost of food is really high right now,” said Lisana Muñoz, deputy director of Human Rights and Community partnerships for the City and County of Denver. “There's no requirements, no verifications. We're really here for anyone who needs help.”

Long food lines became common during the height of the pandemic when shutdowns forced many families to rely on the kindness of strangers.

In some cities like Denver, the lines have returned because of inflation.

A new Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows grocery prices have increased 13% over the last year.

The price of cereal is up 16% from a year ago. Dairy and milk prices have increased by 15.9%. Meat, poultry, fish and egg prices have jumped 9%.

“Everything is up,” said Vanessa Chanez. “The gas is up. Everything, everything.”

Thousands line up for food box giveaway in Denver

Chanez says the one hundred dollars she usually spends on groceries just doesn’t go as far anymore.

“The meat, the chicken, the vegetables in the can increased a lot,” said Chanez.

That’s why she got in line early for the food box giveaway on Saturday.

Volunteers filled each car and truck that came through with boxes and bags of food – staples like chicken, potatoes, beans and eggs.

"We're partnering with the community to be able to distribute this food now because we understand that community members are really struggling to make challenging choices,” said Aditi Desai, vice-president of marketing and communications at Food Bank of the Rockies. “The need has not been this high in a very long time.”

Organizers expected to help about 2,600 people at the food box giveaway on Saturday.

They also have two more events planned this month.

On Oct. 22, food boxes will be distributed to individuals and families at Ascension Catholic Parish, located at 14050 Maxwell Place.

On Oct. 29, food boxes will be distributed at the National Western Complex, located at 4655 Humboldt Street.

Both events will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thousands line up for food box giveaway in Denver amid rising inflation

The food is paid for using money provided to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The City and County of Denver expects to hand out enough food boxes to help about 8,000 individuals and families over the next few weekends.

People who received food boxes on Saturday said they are grateful because every little bit helps.

“I say thank you so much for these people to make this event because it’s very important for me, especially my family,” said Chanez.

