Thousands expected at Denver ‘No Kings’ rally opposing Trump

DENVER — Crowds of up to 20,000 people are expected to gather in front of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday to take part in one of several anti-Trump “No Kings” rallies in Colorado and across the country.

Some RTD light rail lines have been impacted in anticipation of the crowds.

The 50501 Movement, which is orchestrating the protests, says it chose the “No Kings” name to support democracy and speak out against what it calls the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Similar rallies are planned in Colorado Springs, Longmont, Arvada, Broomfield, and Northglenn, with over 2,600 events nationwide.

Trump himself is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” Trump said in a Fox News interview airing early Friday, before he departed for a $1 million-per-plate MAGA Inc. fundraiser at his club.

Protests are expected nearby on Saturday.

Political experts say these protests and the possible long-term political impact on President Donald Trump remain uncertain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report