Thornton Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead in home

Thornton Police are investigating after authorities say they found a woman dead in a home in the 1900 block of W. 101st Avenue on Friday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police believe the woman was killed sometime between 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24, according to a Thornton Police release.

Police responded to a wellness check Friday after the woman hadn't been seen or heard from in several days, the release said. When police entered the home, they found her dead. No one else was in the home, according to the release.

Police did not provide any additional details on the manner of death and did not say whether any suspects have been identified. The woman's identity is being withheld pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner and notification of her family, according to the release.

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing and details could change. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thornton Police Department's tip line at 720-977-5069.