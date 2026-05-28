Thornton police identify four family members killed in suspected murder‑suicide

THORNTON, Colo. — Officials released the identity Thursday of four members of a Thornton family who were shot and killed in a suspected murder-suicide last week.

Police said a 33-year-old man is believed to have fatally shot the three other members of his family, the youngest 13, before turning the gun on himself. The shooting occurred sometime on Friday.

They were identified as David Robert Nelimark, 53; May Gnia Nelimark, 49; Joey King Vue, 33; and Asher Kieth Kub Nelimark, 13. The cause and manner of their deaths were not released.

The bodies were discovered Friday night after a family member went to the home in the 13900 block of Harrison Street and found that "multiple individuals inside the residence were unresponsive," police said in a Saturday press release.

Officers arrived around 8 p.m., though police have not said at what time the shooting may have occurred that day.

It's not known whether police have had prior contact with the household, and details about what may have led to the shooting were not available.

Thornton police said they are deeply saddened by the tragedy and offered condolences to everyone affected.

"We recognize that incidents like this are difficult for neighbors and our entire community. Those in need of support are encouraged to seek available resources," a Thornton PD spokesperson said.

Officers added that there is no known threat to the community and that their investigation is ongoing.

The Thornton Police Department, its victim services unit, and its co-responder team are available to provide support and can be reached at 720-977-5150 or by calling 911 in an emergency.