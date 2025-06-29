Thornton officer responding to medical emergency injured in crash

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a patrol car Sunday that injured a Thornton police officer.

Police said the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It happened at E. 104th Avenue and Washington Street, prompting an hours-long closure of the intersection.

Police said the officer was responding to a medical emergency with their lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

Police stated that the other driver failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, resulting in the crash.