Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Thornton early Friday morning

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian died in Thornton early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash, and authorities are still searching for the driver, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, troopers with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 225 and Highway 83 in Arapahoe County, CSP said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 18, 11am

Troopers determined that the driver of a Ford Econoline had struck and killed a pedestrian. The driver left the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot, CSP said.

The pedestrian was identified as a 34-year-old man from Thornton. He died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation and no other details were available on Friday afternoon. Anybody who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1C242927.