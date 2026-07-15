Thornton girl's hot-car escape highlights deadly summer danger for children

DENVER — As temperatures climb across Colorado, safety officials warn that a parked vehicle can become deadly for children in as little as an hour.

A Thornton girl was forced to use a mallet to break a car window and escape after police say her grandfather left her alone in a vehicle as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

While the girl narrowly escaped, others are not so lucky.

According to the National Safety Commission, the United States in 2025 saw 31 child hot-car deaths.

So far this year, there have been 12 pediatric vehicular heatstroke (PVH) deaths in the U.S. In Colorado, there have been seven PVH deaths since 1998.

The NSC says that an average of 37 children younger than 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in vehicles, and nearly every state has recorded at least one such death since 1998.

The deadliest years on record were 2018 and 2019, when 53 children died in hot vehicles each year.

According to noheatstroke.org, since 1998, data show that most circumstances (52.9%) behind PVH deaths are the result of forgetful caregivers.



52.9% - Forgotten by caregiver (531 children)

23.8% - Gained Access on their own (248)

21.9% - Knowingly left by caregiver (228)

1.3% - Unknown (14)

The NSC says hot car deaths most often occur during the summer. However, deaths have been recorded in every month.

The dangers became real earlier this month in Thornton when a 7-year-old girl was forced to break a window to escape a sweltering vehicle.

According to the Thornton Police Department, 62-year-old Eddie Espinoza allegedly left the girl in the locked vehicle for 20 minutes while he went inside a Walmart store on July 6.

Thornton Police Department A 7-year-old girl narrowly escaped a hot vehicle by using a mallet to break the front passenger window.

As temperatures outside reached 90 degrees, the girl became overheated and used a mallet inside the vehicle to break a passenger window and escape. Bystanders helped her out before first responders arrived.

Police said the vehicle's interior measured 121 degrees after the window was broken, and firefighters estimated it had exceeded 150 degrees while the child was inside.

The girl suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene. Espinoza was arrested following the incident and is now facing child abuse charges.

