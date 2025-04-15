'This is unacceptable': Denver cuts amount of mental health services for first responders

DENVER — First responders in Denver are sharing concerns with Denver7 after the city recently cut the amount of mental health services provided to them.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DOS), there was previously not a limit on the number of counseling sessions offered to staff. However, this year, the DOS said it made changes to the 2025 mental health services for its employees.

A spokesperson with the department said they will now be capped at 12 hours of mental health services and their families will be able to receive 6 hours of mental health services through providers.

According to the DOS, the numbers were determined "based on the usage data across safety agencies as the vast majority of staff who use this benefit use less than 12 hours per year."

The DOS said this is the amount of care they can afford given the current available funding and rising cost of care.

Denver7 spoke with Gino Abeita, a Denver native who has been a firefighter in the city for 32 years.

Abeita is also the president of the group, Firefighters Incorporated for Racial Equality.

"This is unacceptable. I believe it's dangerous," he said. "It's a travesty, and in my 32 years on the fire department, I can't believe these types of services are being cut."

Abeita tells Denver7 that these cuts can have detrimental impacts for first responders across the city.

"You know you go to these very traumatic calls, and it may not affect you then, it may affect you later in your career, where you find out you need help," Abeita added. "It needs to be an unlimited amount of resources to make sure we're taking care of the people in public safety who are out there taking care of the citizens and the visitors to Denver."

Jennifer Witkowski, the wife of a Denver Police Officer, said these changes can also cause big impacts for the families of first responders.

"We're going to have burnout, we're going to have suicides, and we're going to have higher divorces. So we need to put things back in place so that these officers go out there and are effective every day that they can give the highest level of care, they can give the highest level of service that they can," she said.

Joanne and Ed Rupert, co-founders of First Responder Trauma Counselors in Northern Colorado said they don't believe 12 hours is enough.

Their programs provide specialized behavioral healthcare to all first responders and frontline workers.

"They're on a treadmill of trauma constantly with their careers, and then they have to go home and try to normalize what they just saw and did with her families," Ed said, "They've seen multiple suicides, maybe seen death in the same shift, and then they go home and they don't know where to put that trauma."

The Ruperts believe the city should come up with a solution sooner rather than later.

"I do hope that these incredible individuals can get the care that they need, because we owe them a lot, and they put their lives on the line every day for us," added Joanne.

The DOS declined to go on camera with Denver7 on Tuesday.

The following is a statement from executive director Armando Saldate: