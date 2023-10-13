This ‘Broncos watch party’ Halloween display captures the pain of another brutal season

The Denver Broncos have been scary bad through six weeks in 2023, and a Halloween display at a Denver-area home didn’t pull any punches.

X user @HFMRide shared video of their “Broncos watch party” themed front-yard Halloween decor, and it’s likely relatable for any fan who yearned for more from the team that has disappointed once again en route to a 1-5 start to the year.

The display features a seated skeleton covering its eyes and another appearing to vomit into a cauldron. On the table sits the unforgettable scoreboard from the Broncos’ Week 3 loss in Miami, which saw the Dolphins rack up 70 points.

Twisting the knife on the Broncos roast job are headstones bidding RIP to the team’s playoff hopes, its defense, Russell Wilson’s $165 million in guaranteed money, and, lastly, “relevancy.”

The Broncos mustered just eight points on Thursday night on their way to the franchise’s 16th consecutive loss to the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

It spoiled an inspired effort by the defense, which held the high-powered Chiefs offense to 19 points.

