Thieves targeting trucks with out-of-state plates, bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership to steal firearms

DENVER — After Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg had two guns stolen out of his truck near the Colorado State Capitol this past weekend, Denver7 has learned that it is a data point in a growing problem. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.

Commander Mike Greenwell with C-MATT said they’ve concluded this based on conversations with thieves they have apprehended.

“They are targeting certain trucks in certain locations because they believe that there’s going to be a firearm there. And they do look at the bumper stickers,” Greenwell said, explaining that license plates from nearby conservative states such as Wyoming, South Dakota, and Texas have also been identified as targets by thieves. “That’s an indicator that there may be a gun inside that truck.”

Greenwell said the targeted thefts have been seen across Colorado, and locations where trucks are left unattended for longer periods of time have seen more activity. Those locations include Regional Transportation District (RTD) park-and-ride garages, apartment complexes, and, in particular, the Denver International Airport, Greenwell said.

“If they are going to the airport, they can’t take it on the plane. So where are they going to leave that gun? So that is something that our suspects are telling us,” he explained.

According to the Denver Police Department, 513 guns were stolen out of vehicles in Denver in 2022, marking a nearly 18% increase from 2021 and more than a 130% increase since 2018.

The problem goes far beyond the theft, as many of the stolen guns are subsequently used in violent crimes.

“Some of the guns that we recently recovered, we’ve conducted ballistic tests on those guns. They’ve been connected to other shootings here in the Denver metro area,” Greenwell said.

The lesson for all gun owners, Greenwell said, is to not leave weapons in unattended vehicles. Those driving trucks — particularly with insignia marking gun ownership — should know they may be targeted, in particular.

“If you want to carry a gun in your vehicle, and you can do it legally, I support you 100%,” Commander Greenwell said. “But, if you’re not attached to that gun, if you don’t know where that gun is at all times, I think you have the responsibility as a responsible gun owner to make sure that that gun is protected.”