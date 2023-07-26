Thieves break-in, steal $15,000 worth of merchandise from Arvada business

ARVADA, Colo. — A business owner in Arvada is working to pick up the pieces after thieves broke into his store and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Andrew Heesacker's business, Arvada Rent-Alls, was targeted Monday by two suspects — who smashed through the window and took around $15,000 worth of merchandise.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

"That made it even worse because the person just has no regard for other people’s hard work or has no morals or ethics," said Heesacker.

The business, which offers construction equipment rentals, gardening equipment rentals, and party rentals has been a staple in the Arvada community for 60 years.

Heesacker is asking anyone with information to please come forward.

"At the end of the day it's just stuff but in the same breath, we feel violated and we will pursue things with it," he said.



The Arvada Police Department said they responded to the scene as quickly as possible but missed catching the two suspects only by about a minute.

The two thieves were seen driving a platinum edition red Ford F-150. Arvada police said it's possible it was a stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, Heesacker and his employees are focusing on moving forward and getting justice.

"They’re not gonna bring us down and we’re gonna keep looking for them," he added.

Arvada Rent-Alls is still open for business and asks anyone with information to reach out directly to the store or the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.