DENVER — The United States is losing its measles elimination status, 26 years after celebrating the public health triumph over the preventable disease.

According to KFF Health News, the Pan American Health Organization has determined measles has reestablished regular transmission in the country.

WATCH: The U.S. will lose its measles elimination status

The US loses its measles elimination status

Elimination status depends on sporadic outbreaks ending within a year, which is no longer happening in the US.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 5,400 measles infections in 45 states this year and 10 deaths. There have been 27 cases in Colorado and zero deaths.

Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth, says we have lost our public health messaging on vaccines.

“The outbreaks that are driving our loss of elimination status are due primarily to individuals who have been unvaccinated, and unfortunately, measles is just so infectious that you don't have a lot of margin,” Dr. Barron said. “All it takes is like one person with measles, and it can spread to 17 people that are unvaccinated, which is why you're seeing these outbreaks of such magnitude.”

Measles causes cold-like symptoms and a rash that can lead to brain swelling or pneumonia. Long-term, it can weaken the immune system.

Vaccination rates have dropped in recent years. They dropped from 95% of kindergarteners in 2019 to 92% in 2026. Herd immunity is achieved at 95% vaccination rates.

Dr. Barron said restoring elimination will require rebuilding trust in vaccinations through thoughtful communication and individualized conversations with health care providers.

“The biggest thing I tell people is to make sure that they talk to their providers. I understand there's a lot of information on the internet. Sometimes it's true. Sometimes it's not. But your provider has no sort of agenda other than keeping you healthy,” Dr. Barron said.

The Pan American Health Organization is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday.