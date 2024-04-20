DENVER — The excitement surrounding the Denver Nuggets' first round of the NBA playoffs is extending far beyond the court.

Denver7 spoke with local businesses who were gearing up for an extremely busy day.

"It's just everything times two. t's just such a great, exciting event," said Jasmine Nunez, who is the manager at Brooklyn's at Ball Arena. "We've been used to it after having two championship games — two years in a row. We're pretty prepared and ready to do this again."

She and the restaurant staff spent all morning stocking up their bar and getting everything in order before opening their doors.

Right across the street, at Altitude Authentics, dozens of fans braved the cold temperatures to line up outside before the store opened, to purchase Nuggets' merchandise.

'The impact is massive': Nuggets playoffs excitement boosting Denver businesses

Jim Mulvihill, director of marketing communications for Kroenke Sports said the store also stocked up before it's opening on Saturday.

"This store is always restocking, they're always trying to keep things fresh," said Mulvihill. "There are people that always want the newest looks. And during playoff time you'll have something different for almost every round of the playoffs. And then when we get to the finals, there'll be finals branded merchandise."

Mulvihill said the impact from the NBA playoffs is creating a positive impact for businesses all around the city.

"There's what we all feel in our hearts for the teams. But if you're a downtown business owner, you're rooting on multiple levels, because it means so much to the bars and the restaurants around here," he said.