DENVER — The premise of The Great World Race is nothing short of daunting: seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. For one Colorado athlete, the intensive race is her dream.

Julia Beckley finds peace when racing.

“I just feel this unattainable joy, like being out here and moving and being me," Beckley said while getting ready to practice on a track. “My brain just calms down, and I'm just there. I just see endless opportunity.”

Local News Para athlete to take on full Colfax Marathon as part of pilot program Colette Bordelon

Beckley has been racing for four years as an adaptive athlete. The journey has been difficult, but rewarding.

“This was so unique and different, and so challenging and so intimidating," Beckley said with a big smile. “Each step feels like a big win.”

Beckley's next big goal is accomplishing The Great World Race in November.

“It's more accessible to me because I can't be competitive in the Paralympics. I can't be really competitive in major races because I'm not injured to the extent that would qualify me," Beckley explained. "My bones don't work well, and they don't heal well. And they're dying, literally because of necrosis... Every problem feeds on each other, and I have to pick and choose what problem I'm willing to deal with.”

Beckley is raising money to travel for the extensive race with a medical team alongside her. The mission is to raise $100,000 — an intimidating number, but Beckley is no stranger to a challenge.

The Great World Race: Adaptive athlete aims to complete 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

“No other female athlete has done it in a wheelchair push rim racer," said Beckley. “It's showing up and chasing it that matters more than anything... Why not show a whole different level of sport?"

If Beckley does not raise $100,000 this year, she said the money accumulated will be set aside for The Great World Race next year — or, will go directly toward other adaptive athletes in Colorado.

To help Beckley meet her goal, donations can be made through her GoFundMe.