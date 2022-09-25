DENVER — Broncos fans have been vocal about the team's start to the season, but at the end of the day, most of it is tough love.

Fans clad in orange and blue packed the parking lots at Empower Field on Sunday before the Broncos faced off against the 49ers. Many waited hours to enter the lots, and others spent hours setting up their tailgate spot once there.

The Flag Family: Broncos fans forge friendships, no matter the score

“It's about a four hour process to get all these flags on all these poles the way I want them," said Scott Hood, known as the Flag Man.

Scott started setting up flags years ago and this year, hit a milestone. He along with his wife, Betsy, set up 100 flags that attract countless fans.

“An oasis in the desert. It draws people," Scott said about the flags. “People's eyes get so big when they look up there and they see these flags and there's so many varieties.”

Scott said he and Betsy used to tailgate as a pair, but now have a family of fans who they see season after season.

“It's our time together. It's our time where we're not at work, that we're just enjoying each other's company. And this is our focus for the day," Betsy said.

The Hoods said they really embraced the title of Flag Man and Flag Ma'am in 2017.