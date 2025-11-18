The brutalist building at 123 Speer Boulevard, Denver7’s former home, is gone

DENVER — A pile of rubble is all that remains of the brutalist, 1960s-era building that housed Denver7’s operations for more than 50 years at 123 Speer Boulevard in Denver.

Demolition has been underway since at least early September at the site, which Denver7 vacated last summer. The building was torn down piece by piece in the weeks since. The head of the construction company told us that method was chosen over implosion due to cost considerations.

Denver7

As recently as last week, the remains of the six-story tower still stood over the debris.

Denver7 The 123 Speer Boulevard site on Nov. 9, 2025

Denver7 operated out of 123 Speer from 1969 until early last July, but has moved to a new location north of Coors Field downtown and no longer has any affiliation to the Speer Boulevard site.

Denver7

In the time since Denver7 left its longtime home, the property has appeared on Denver's list of derelict and neglected buildings and has been a target for trespassers and vandals.