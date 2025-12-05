Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Battle for Bodycam in Colorado: Watch the full Scripps News Investigates special presentation

A Colorado police department released body camera footage only after Scripps News sent a legal demand letter and won a lawsuit.
Scripps News correspondent Lori Jane Gliha reports on how the shooting of a teen girl in Lakewood, Colorado put a post-George Floyd police reform law to the test.
Scripps News Investigates: The Battle for Bodycam in Colorado
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado police department released body camera footage only after Scripps News sent a legal demand letter and won a lawsuit.

In this 30-minute special episode, Scripps News correspondent Lori Jane Gliha and investigative producer Brittany Freeman show how the shooting of a teen girl in Lakewood put a post-George Floyd police reform law to the test.

  • Stream the full investigation on Denver7+ for your favorite streaming device, or in the video player below:

