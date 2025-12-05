The Battle for Bodycam in Colorado: Watch the full Scripps News Investigates special presentation
A Colorado police department released body camera footage only after Scripps News sent a legal demand letter and won a lawsuit.
Posted
By:
Lori Jane Gliha and Brittany Freeman, Scripps News
Prev
Next
Scripps News correspondent Lori Jane Gliha reports on how the shooting of a teen girl in Lakewood, Colorado put a post-George Floyd police reform law to the test.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado police department released body camera footage only after Scripps News sent a legal demand letter and won a lawsuit.
In this 30-minute special episode, Scripps News correspondent Lori Jane Gliha and investigative producer Brittany Freeman show how the shooting of a teen girl in Lakewood put a post-George Floyd police reform law to the test.
- Stream the full investigation on Denver7+ for your favorite streaming device, or in the video player below:
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.