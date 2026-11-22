DENVER — For the first time in three years, Thanksgiving travel is expected to fall just short of last year’s record, according to AAA.

AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the holiday, slightly below last year’s 81.6 million. The travel period runs from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 30. It ends a three-year streak of record Thanksgiving travel.

Cassie Tanner, deputy director of AAA Public Affairs, said the numbers have flattened after years of growth.

“This year we’ve really leveled off,” Tanner said.

Tanner said each of the past three years was historically high and kept rising. Most people, about 90 percent, travel by car, she said. AAA counts travelers who go more than 50 miles from home. Air travel is the next most common way to travel.

Gas and airfare

Tanner said the average gas price was $3.53 when AAA spoke with Denver7, about 20 cents lower than the same day the week before. She said prices could rise a little as Thanksgiving week begins and that gas costs affect how people travel. She said driving is generally less expensive than flying, depending on how many people are in the vehicle.

Airfare is higher. AAA booking data shows the average round-trip domestic ticket costs about $800, up 17 percent from last year, according to reports on AAA’s forecast.

Busiest days and times

Tanner said the busiest travel day will be Wednesday, with the heaviest traffic from noon to 7 p.m.

She said Wednesday will also be very busy at the airport. Travelers flying to a Thanksgiving destination should allow time to park and get through security, and arrive at least two to two and a half hours before boarding.

Tanner said travelers have felt anxious after a lot of disruption to air travel over the last couple of weeks. She encouraged them to sign up for text message updates from their airline so they know about delays and cancellations, and to check the airline’s website for TSA security wait times. She said AAA is hoping for a smooth week but travelers should be prepared for anything.

Preparing to drive

Tanner said drivers should prepare their cars before they leave, especially if winter weather is in the forecast. She said that means checking the windshield wipers and oil level, packing an emergency kit, checking tire pressure and having a spare on board.

She said drivers should also expect traffic even in good weather, because mountain roads are always busy with people headed to ski resorts. She said common problems include drivers running out of gas and small fender benders.

Tanner said drivers should leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others, avoid rushing, and pack their patience.

She also reminded drivers about the “slow down, move over” law. Drivers should slow down and move over a lane when someone is on the shoulder, to give police, first responders and other travelers space.