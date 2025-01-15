Teller County mine shut down after deadly accident allowed to reopen

DENVER — The Teller County tourist mine that was the scene of a deadly operating accident last year is cleared to reopen, the state agency responsible for regulating the industry announced Wednesday.

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) has concluded its safety inspection of the Mollie Kathleen Mine and has lifted a cease-and-desist order.

The Colorado agency said that the Teller County Sheriff’s Office determined the accident was caused by operator error.

The gold mine open to tourists near Cripple Creek was shut down after an Oct. 10, 2024, accident that killed 46-year-old Patrick Weir, a longtime employee of the attraction, and trapped undreground for hours 23 others, who were eventually rescued.

“State mining Inspectors determined that the Mollie Kathleen tourist mine met the provisions of the Regulations for the Mine Safety and Training Program for Tourist Mines and no imminent or substantial danger to the public or employees exists,” the DRMS wrote in a news release announcing the conclusion of its inspection.

The release said the mine will now be able to resume operations for the tourist season of 2025.