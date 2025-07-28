Teens say they were not paid after a Westminster business closure

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — When 16-year-old Brody Sandoval clocked out of his last shift at Astro Fun World earlier this summer, he expected a paycheck. Weeks later, he and more than two dozen other employees are still waiting to be paid in full.

Astro Fun World, a kid-focused indoor amusement park in Westminster, closed abruptly on July 7. That day, employees received a message from owner Ron Beem stating that the business would shut down immediately, having incurred losses exceeding $500,000 in the first half of the year. He promised final paychecks were on the way. But they never came.

Soon after, Denver7 began receiving messages from frustrated families. “The business has not paid their employees in weeks,” Sandy Rogakis wrote in an email to Denver7 on July 9. “This is horrible. I think these teenagers need help in getting what is owed to them.”

Another parent, Blair Cooper, wrote an email to Denver7 on July 9. “This isn't just about my daughter; it's about all the employees who are now facing unexpected unemployment and financial hardship due to what appears to be a clear violation of labor laws,” wrote Cooper.

Former general manager Jake Roth told Denver7 that Beem had a history of financial instability.

“There were times we lost power because the electricity bill wasn’t paid. Sometimes our paychecks were delayed. But we never thought he’d just walk away,” Roth said.

Employees say they are still missing wages from the June 20 through July 4 pay periods. Roth estimates he was owed about $5,000. He informed Beem that he spoke to Denver7 about the missing paychecks, and Beem sent Roth a payment via Zelle later that night.

Others say they’re missing hundreds or even thousands in wages and tips.

On July 10, after Denver7 left a voicemail for Beem, he messaged staff claiming their checks had been mailed from his Illinois location and should arrive by July 16. But many say nothing ever came. Instead, some employees began receiving partial payments through Zelle only after being interviewed by Denver7.

“I’ve been paid, but it wasn't the full amount,” said former party host lead Anina Zicko. “What he's doing is very concerning for sure, and there's something bigger going on behind it.”

Rogakis said her son, Brody, received a payment via CashApp the night of July 22, after Denver7’s inquiries, but claims the hours appeared falsified. “He worked more than 90 hours. The stub says 62,” she said. “It doesn’t add up.”

Roth and several others have submitted demand for payment of wages forms to Beem and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), the first step in seeking legal resolution.

“These young workers did exactly what the law asks – they submitted formal demands,” said Rydge Rath, an associate attorney at Livelihood Law Firm. “Under Colorado law, an employer has 14 days to pay in full, or they’re subject to automatic penalties up to three times the amount owed.”

Rath says wage theft is a growing issue in Colorado, especially among teen workers in lower-wage jobs. In 2022 alone, more than $720 million was stolen from Colorado workers.

Even employees who’ve received partial payments may still be eligible for legal penalties if the full amount wasn’t delivered or pay stubs were missing. Several workers told Denver7 they never received accurate documentation, making it challenging to verify hours or even file for unemployment.

“I don’t have bills to pay, but I do have a life,” said former party host Vanessa Cooper. “That money was supposed to help me start college this fall.”

Zicko, who worked at the fun center for over two years, works multiple jobs and sympathizes with her coworkers. “I just feel bad that so many of my coworkers. I hope he doesn't do this to other people.”

Brody Sandoval, one of the youngest of the group at just 16, said the experience has been disheartening. This was his first job, and he only worked there for about a month. “I got pretty excited, because I was actually going to get paid, and then nothing actually showed up.”

Roth says that Astro Fun World’s flagship location, still operating in Aurora, Illinois, has also received similar complaints. Beem is also planning to open a new location in Battle Creek, Michigan, this August.

“My number one priority is making sure that all the employees are paid for what they're owed,” Roth said. “My number two priority is that he can't do this to other people.”

Denver7 reached out to Beem by phone, email, and the Astro Fun World website multiple times. He has not responded to our interview requests or provided proof that all employees have been paid.

Suppose you are a former employee of Astro Fun World or know someone impacted. In that case, you can learn more about filing a wage complaint by visiting the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s website.