Teenage motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on E. Smoky Hill Road and E. Jamison Circle, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police said the motorcyclist was going around a curve, lost control of the bike and crashed.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
The 18-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release his identity after the next of kin has been notified.
