Teenage driver dead after crashing into side of Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a single-vehicle crash into the side of a home that left a 17-year-old driver dead early Saturday morning.

Police said the teen’s vehicle went through several fences and yards before crashing into the unoccupied home in the area of S. Jellison Court and W. Kentucky Drive shortly after midnight.

Police arrived to find the 17-year-old deceased in the vehicle. Their identity will not be released at this time.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was inside the vehicle during the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

Police said they are trying to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.