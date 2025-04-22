18-year-old with 'extensive violent criminal history' in Aurora charged with 12 counts of attempted murder

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old with an "extensive violent criminal history" in Aurora has been formally charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on people at a gas station earlier this month, police said.

Mark Jackson of Aurora was arrested on the evening of April 10 in connection with a shooting on April 4 at a gas station along the 3200 block of Peoria Street.

On Tuesday, he was formally charged by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief and 13 crime of violence sentence enhancers. All of the charges are related to the April 4 shooting.

At the time of his arrest, the Aurora Police Department said Jackson "has an extensive violent criminal history with the Aurora Police Department" and was on parole for a prior weapons conviction. He was also the defendant in an attempted murder case from October 2024.

On the evening of April 4, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting along the 3200 block of Peoria Street. There, they found a person with a gunshot wound. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Five witnesses told police they had been filming a music video when the driver of a white SUV headed south on Peoria Street fired several times at them. Police found that suspect vehicle on April 8 and tried to pull over the driver, who sped away, police said. Police did not pursue the driver, but monitored where the car went until the driver, later identified as Jackson, pulled over, abandoned the car and fled on foot with a female passenger.

Police used a Taser to stop Jackson and arrested him. The 16-year-old passenger was also taken into custody. Police recovered multiple firearms, including one they believe was used in the April 4 shooting.

Aurora Police Department A 9mm Glock 19 handgun outfitted with a switch was recovered from the scene of Mark Jackson's arrest on April 10, 2025.

Jackson was booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on multiple charges. The passenger also faces several charges and while she is not a suspect in the April 4 shooting, police said she is a suspect in other criminal investigations.

“Mark Jackson is a prime example of Colorado’s flawed criminal justice system, particularly with respect to the state’s juvenile offenders,” said Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain on April 10. “There is no accountability for criminal actions. There is no justice for victims. There is no meaningful rehabilitation... There is evidence in this case that Jackson did not know the victims of Friday’s (April 4) shooting and that he randomly targeted them. The public should be outraged that this violent, repeat offender has continued to navigate our criminal justice system without consequence and was allowed to continue to prowl our streets victimizing our community.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.