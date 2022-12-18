LONE TREE, Colo. — A Denver-area teen is using his family's business to raise money and spread some holiday cheer to hundreds of migrant families who have recently arrived in Denver.

Sixteen-year-old Andrés Friedman, who was born in Venezuela, says he was heartbroken to hear about what these families were going through.

"They are struggling. They just came here. They have nothing," he said.

This comes as hundreds of Central and South American migrants continue arriving in Denver.

Teen raising money and providing socks to migrant families in Denver

Friedman's family's sock store, Sock 'Em Sock Emporium, is located inside the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree.

He and his dad teamed up to launch a new fundraiser to help. When you buy a pair of their American flag socks, which cost $20, 100% of the proceeds and a pair will go to families in need.

"We already had the design for the American flag sock, we just wanted to let these Venezuelans know that they have a second home here," Friedman said.

Even though he left Venezuela at a young age, he says it will always hold a special place in his heart.

"My culture means a lot to me, especially with the holiday season. I just wanted to help out," he added.

He said the goal is to give out the socks and donations to families just in time for Christmas.

