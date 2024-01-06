Watch Now
Teen missing since crashing car early Thursday morning in Lone Tree

The teen left his wallet and phone at home, police say
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 05, 2024
LONE TREE, Colo. — A teen who was in a car crash in Lone Tree early on Thursday morning fled from the scene and has been missing since, police said.

The Lone Tree Police Department said Henry Buster, 17, crashed the car around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and then ran away. He was the only person inside. He had left his phone and wallet at his home, police said.

Buster has not been seen since.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Jeff Roepke at 720-509-1143 or jeffery.roepke@cityoflonetree.com.

No other details were available.

