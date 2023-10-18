Watch Now
Teen last seen near Poudre High School reported missing

Fort Collins Police Services
Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 18, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A teenager last seen around Poudre High School on Tuesday has been reported missing, Fort Collins police said.

Police said they are currently searching for 15-year-old Raina Benjamin.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Collins Det. Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.

