Teen last seen near Poudre High School reported missing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A teenager last seen around Poudre High School on Tuesday has been reported missing, Fort Collins police said.

Police said they are currently searching for 15-year-old Raina Benjamin.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Collins Det. Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 18, 11am