Teen last seen near Poudre High School reported missing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A teenager last seen around Poudre High School on Tuesday has been reported missing, Fort Collins police said.
Police said they are currently searching for 15-year-old Raina Benjamin.
She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.
Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Collins Det. Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 18, 11am
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.