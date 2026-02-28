Teen killed in Friday night Aurora shooting, no arrests made

AURORA — A 15-year-old has died after being shot Friday night in Aurora.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. According to the release, they walked toward each other from opposite sides of Lima Street, engaged in a brief conversation, then had an argument before shots were fired. The suspect then ran in an unknown direction, police say.

Police responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 22 Lima St., according to a release from Aurora Police Department. Officers found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and performed lifesaving measures until a medical team arrived on the scene. The boy was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office. The Major Crime Homicide Unit responded and is leading the investigation.