Teen girl, 15, charged with murder, aggravated motor vehicle theft in connection with man’s shooting death

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A teenage girl was charged with two felony charges in connection with the shooting death of a Brighton man last week, a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The girl – whose identity is not being released because she is a juvenile – was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, a Class 1 and Class 5 felony, respectively; as well as with possession of a handgun by a juvenile, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 44-year-old Joseph Johnson, of Brighton, who was found shot to death inside his Brighton home in the early hours of March 28, according to the Brighton Police Department.

The teenage suspect was arrested that same day at around 1 p.m. in Castle Rock, police said. She was booked into the Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center.

Because the girl is under the age of 16, a judge will ultimately determine whether the case remains in Juvenile Court or is transferred to the District Court, the spokesperson said in a news release.

