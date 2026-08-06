Teen driver killed in high-speed crash on Interstate 70 near Strasburg

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage driver was killed Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed crash on Interstate 70 near Strasburg, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Highway 36 exit from eastbound I-70 near mile marker 306 east of Denver and was discovered by a trooper around 3:42 p.m.

Robert Garrison/Denver7

The male juvenile, the vehicle's sole occupant, was driving a grey Acura sedan. He was found unconscious outside the car.

According to the CSP, immediately after discovering the teen, troopers and an Arapahoe County deputy performed CPR, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined the crash occurred after the driver lost control while attempting to exit.

Troopers said the Acura was traveling eastbound on I-70 at a high rate of speed when the driver attempted to exit onto Highway 36, lost control and struck about 50 feet of guardrail.

The impact caused catastrophic damage to the vehicle.

The guardrail's end terminal pierced the passenger side of the vehicle and folded through it.

Although troopers said the teen was wearing a seat belt, the force of the crash ejected him from the vehicle, troopers said.

The crash prompted a lengthy response and investigation at the scene.

The exit ramp was closed during the investigation and reopened around 7:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The CSP is leading the investigation.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the teen.

The Arapahoe County Coroner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

