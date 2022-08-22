Teen charged with murder following fatal shooting in Aurora

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A teenager was formally charged with murder after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot on Aug. 8 in Aurora.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed two charges — first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile — against Donovan Yates on Monday.

The 28-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds near Beeler Street and E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora on Aug. 8. He was transported to a hospital but died shortly afterward, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Yates turned himself in on Aug. 15, police said.

He will have his next court appearance on Dec. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.