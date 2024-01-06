Teen, 17, missing out of Lakewood may be in crisis, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 17-year-old has been reported missing out of Lakewood and police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for her.

According to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation alert, Alijandra Ayala was last seen Friday around 11 a.m. along the 9800 block of W. 22nd Place in Lakewood. At the time, she was wearing maroon sweatpants and the same colored top, a brown jacket and a floral bag.

Lakewood Police Department

She might be in a mental health crisis, according to the alert.

Ayala is described as a Hispanic teenager with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anybody who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.