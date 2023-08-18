Teen, 16, reported missing in Denver; family offering $7,000 reward to find her

DENVER – A teenager in Denver has gone missing and her family is offering a $7,000 reward for any information that could lead to her whereabouts.

Naomi Laird-Martellaro, 16, was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after she reportedly ran away from her home in the area of Mariposa Way and Lipan St. in Denver.

The family told Denver7 the girl has connections in Littleton.

In a Facebook post, the family wrote the girl could be seen climbing out of her bedroom window at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. They said the girl has her cell phone turned off and no one has been able to get in touch with her since she ran away.

“We have no idea if someone picked her up or where she is,” the family wrote in the Facebook post. “We are worried sick about her and we need as much help as we can get.”

Naomi has hazel eyes and red hair and weighs 160 pounds. She is just over 5 feet tall, according to the family.

If seen, you’re asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000. Anonymous tips can be submitted at (720) 712-8635.

