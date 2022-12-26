Teen, 16, dies after Christmas Eve crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old died on Sunday after he was injured in a car crash in Aurora on Christmas Eve.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department's traffic unit responded to the crash on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

During the subsequent investigation, they learned that the 16-year-old driver of a Mini Cooper was speeding northbound on S. Abilene Street. Around the same time, the driver of an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto S. Abilene Street, police said.

The drivers crashed at the intersection, police said.

The teenager in the Mini Cooper was transported to a hospital after the crash. He died on Sunday. He has not been identified.

A passenger in the Mini Cooper — an adult — was seriously injured and is expected to survive, police said.

The woman who was driving the Acura was evaluated for her injuries at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's traffic section at 303-627-3100. Tipsters can also anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is the 48th traffic-related fatality in 2022 in Aurora.